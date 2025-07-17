Critical Fire Danger Warning Announced for Areas of Washington on Friday

If you live anywhere in Eastern Washington, it’s time to take the fire weather forecast seriously.

The National Weather Service in Spokane is warning that conditions this Friday are expected to shift from elevated to critical fire danger, and that means everyone needs to be extra cautious.

Washington State Critical Fire Risk Starting Friday

The main ingredients fueling this fire danger are gusty winds and very low humidity. These two factors create the perfect setup for wildfires to start and spread quickly, in both grassy and forested areas.

The NWS warns that the most dangerous window will be Friday afternoon through the evening, when wind gusts are expected to be strong and the air unusually dry.

We’re already seeing signs of the incoming wind event. Early this morning, NWS Spokane reported that a powerful gust front pushed through the Okanogan Valley overnight. Oroville clocked wind gusts at 55 mph, and nearby areas like Omak and Okanogan could see gusts between 40–50 mph through 3:00 AM.

That’s not just breezy, it is deadly fuel for wildfires. These strong winds can quickly turn a spark into a fast-moving and dangerous blaze.

Washington Residents in Warning Areas Should be Prepared

If you live in a fire-prone area included in the critical fire warnings, take precautions now.

Avoid outdoor burning of any kind

Be careful with machinery or vehicles that could create sparks

Secure loose items around your property

Stay informed via weather.gov/spokane

This could be a very dangerous fire weather event. Whether you're in the Okanogan Valley or anywhere else in Eastern Washington, be fire-aware and keep an eye on local updates.

