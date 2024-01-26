Important Washington Ferry is Back in Service After Repairs

After an electrical issue, this important Washington State ferry is back in business!

Damaged Washington State Ferry Returns to Duty

A much-needed part of the Washington State Department of Transportation is back in service after having to get repairs to its electrical system. The issue occurred back in the middle of January when the Keller Ferry (named the M/V Sanpoil) fell victim to a large electrical malfunction. That ferry is responsible for carrying travelers from SR-21 across the Columbia River, and according to the Washington State Department of Transportation is "116 feet in length with a 45-foot beam." It can carry 20 cars and 149 passengers including two crew members.

It can also carry a legally loaded truck and trailer combination of up to 105,500 lbs over the river safely. The ferry had to be returned to the docks for repairs causing WSDOT to put out an alert saying the ferry would be out of service until further notice with no ETA of its return. Now today, WSDOT East updated their original tweet with the announcement that the Keller Ferry, M/V Sanpoil has returned to service. Around an estimated 60,000 vehicles cross the Columbia River with the Keller Ferry every year according to WSDOT.