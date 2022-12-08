How Much Do Washington Fans Hate the Sea Dragons New Jerseys?

After much anticipation from some Washington State football fans, the Seattle Sea Dragons finally released their uniform design. I would say the reaction from the fans after seeing the new uniforms was best described as utter disappointment and hate. Yes, it was that bad.

What is Wrong with the New Seattle Sea Dragon Uniforms?

Mostly orange, they really went with orange? Let me first mention elephant in the room and say...why did they think it would be a good idea to basically copy the Denver Broncos colors? It is not just that they are orange, but the design is almost exactly like the Broncos, except for the Sea Dragons helmet which is also completely orange to match the top of the uniform.

How Bad was the Reaction to the New Seattle Sea Dragon Uniforms?

Let's just say that the reaction is not what a new franchise trying to win over fans would want. Very few were positive and most were like the examples below. Maybe Seattle fans will come around by the time the XFL season starts, but it doesn't seem like it.

Seattle Sea Dragons Fans Bad Reaction to New Uniforms