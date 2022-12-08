How Much Do Washington Fans Hate the Sea Dragons New Jerseys?

How Much Do Washington Fans Hate the Sea Dragons New Jerseys?

Canva-Getty

After much anticipation from some Washington State football fans, the Seattle Sea Dragons finally released their uniform design. I would say the reaction from the fans after seeing the new uniforms was best described as utter disappointment and hate. Yes, it was that bad.

credit Seattle Sea Dragons
loading...

What is Wrong with the New Seattle Sea Dragon Uniforms?

Mostly orange, they really went with orange? Let me first mention elephant in the room and say...why did they think it would be a good idea to basically copy the Denver Broncos colors? It is not just that they are orange, but the design is almost exactly like the Broncos, except for the Sea Dragons helmet which is also completely orange to match the top of the uniform.

loading...

How Bad was the Reaction to the New Seattle Sea Dragon Uniforms?

Let's just say that the reaction is not what a new franchise trying to win over fans would want. Very few were positive and most were like the examples below. Maybe Seattle fans will come around by the time the XFL season starts, but it doesn't seem like it.

Seattle Sea Dragons Fans Bad Reaction to New Uniforms

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born

With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
Categories: Local News, sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA