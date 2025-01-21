Washington Fans Choose: Love or Super Bowl Win?

After 11 years since holding up their first NFL Championship, single Seahawks fans reveal if they would rather find love or win a Super Bowl.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Nationwide Women Value a Super Bowl Win More Than Men

On February 9th, New Orleans will host the ultimate showdown at the Caesars Superdome, and we’ll find out who’ll take over (or keep) the throne from the Kansas City Chiefs and snag that shiny Lombardi Trophy. But wait, just five days later, we’ve got another nerve-racking event, Valentine’s Day! So, what matters more? Watching your team win the Super Bowl (this year or any other) or finding true love? A recent study reveals that 48% of single NFL fans would choose a Super Bowl win. Also, a solid 51% of the women surveyed would rather see their team take home the trophy than find their Valentine, compared to 46% of men.

Seahawks Fans: Love Favored Slightly Over NFL Championships

In Washington State, the preference for love over a Super Bowl victory may also be influenced by the fact that it’s been 11 years since the Seattle Seahawks won their first and only Super Bowl in 2014. While fans of other teams, like the Detroit Lions or Los Angeles Chargers, are known for their intense, unwavering loyalty to their squads, Seahawks fans have had over a decade to reflect on their team’s championship glory. After experiencing the high of winning the Super Bowl, Seahawks fans might feel less desperate for another win and more focused on other aspects of life, like relationships and personal connections. Although I will admit that sentiment will change quickly if the Seahawks don't return to the Super Bowl soon.

Getty Images Getty Images loading... DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 18: Detroit Lions fans react during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Washington defeated Detroit 45-31. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

74% of Detroit Lions Fans Prefer a Super Bowl Win Over Love

Even though the Detroit Lions are no longer in the running for the Super Bowl this year, their fans can undoubtedly call themselves the winners when it comes to loyalty. A whopping 74% of all single Lions fans say they’d rather see their team win the Super Bowl than find true love. That’s the highest of any NFL fanbase and will probably raise some after their latest devastating loss to Washington. In Detroit, talking about winning a Super Bowl is like talking about catching a unicorn.

While the LA Chargers are also not in the race for the Super Bowl this year, their fans are still dreaming of a win. 60% of Chargers fans without a relationship would choose a Super Bowl victory over meeting their true love, making them the second-most dedicated (or psycho) fan base. Then the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens supporters, who are tied for third with 58%. Ravens fans might also see a jump in their number after being eliminated this last weekend by the Bills.

New England Patriots Fans: the Most Love-Seeking

When it comes to romance, the New England Patriots fans lead the pack. They’d rather find love than see their team win the Super Bowl, with only 22% choosing the win. Understandable, with the Patriots, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, holding the record for the most Super Bowl victories, each with 6 titles. It makes sense that the focus could now shift to finding love instead.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

States That Want Super Bowls, Over Love

Michigan ranks the highest of all states. 78% of single NFL fans in Michigan would rather see their favorite team win the Super Bowl than find true love. Despite Michigan’s Detroit Lions being out of the running this year, fans remain optimistic for the years ahead. The same goes for single NFL supporters in Alabama, where 73% would prefer to see their favorite team win rather than find their soulmate. Sharing third place are Kansas and New Mexico, where the percentage stands at 67%.

In January 2025, Wetten.com conducted an independent survey of 2,000 American football fans from the United States who were single at the time of participation. They were asked about their current state of residence, which NFL team they support, and whether they would prefer to see their favorite team win the Super Bowl (this year or in a future season) or find their one true love. Of all the respondents, 55% were male, 44% were female, 0.5% identified as non-binary, and 0.5% identified as non-specified. The average age was 38.4 years.

Detroit Lions 74%

Los Angeles Chargers 60%

Buffalo Bills 58%

Baltimore Ravens 58%

Las Vegas Raiders 56%

Chicago Bears 55%

Miami Dolphins 55%

Minnesota Vikings 55%

Washington Commanders54%

Houston Texans54%

New York Jets 52%

Kansas City Chiefs 52%

Dallas Cowboys 52%

Philadelphia Eagles 51%

Women 51%

Arizona Cardinals 50%

Cleveland Browns 50%

New Orleans Saints 50%

U.S. 48%

Men 46%

Cincinnati Bengals 45%

Seattle Seahawks 45%

Indianapolis Colts 44%

Atlanta Falcons 43%

San Francisco 49ers43%

Green Bay Packers 42%

Pittsburgh Steelers 41%

New York Giants 40%

Tennessee Titans 38%

Denver Broncos 38%

Carolina Panthers 36%

Los Angeles Rams 32%

Jacksonville Jaguars 31%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29%

New England Patriots 22%