Why Washington Suddenly Switched from Sizzling Hot to Sweater Weather

If you’ve felt like Washington went from summer to fall in the blink of an eye, you are not imagining it.

Get our free mobile app

Just a week ago, much of the state was basking in the 80s and even the low 90s. Now we are waking up to mornings in the 40s and afternoons that barely scrape the upper 60s. So what happened all of a sudden?

Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox Getty Images loading... CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 20: A rain storm delays the start of a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Cause for Washington State's Sudden Fall Cool Down

The National Weather Service says the culprit is a large storm system spinning just off the Pacific Northwest coast. The satellite images look like a large swirl of clouds (kind of like a hurricane), but it is a sure sign of cold air high up in the atmosphere. That system has shoved summer aside and opened the door for crisp autumn air all over Washington state.

Here is what to expect in the west, east, and south-central parts of Washington State over the next 10 days.

Western Washington, Expect Gray Skies, and Mild Days

Seattle and the rest of western Washington on the coast will feel the brunt of the cool-down. After months of warm, sunny stretches, highs will now hover in the mid-to-upper 60s with occasional rain showers in the mix.

By the second weekend of October, expect more clouds than sun, with daytime highs mostly in the low 60s.

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Eastern Washington Gets A Morning Frosty Touch

Spokane and the surrounding areas are also cooling fast. Highs will sit in the mid-60s to low 70s, but overnight temps are dipping into the 30s, yes, that is frost territory.

Mornings will feel chilly, even if the afternoons bounce back with sunshine. It’s a classic inland Northwest pattern with big swings between day and night high and low temps.

South-Central Washington is Still Hanging On to Warmth

In the Tri-Cities, the shift is gentler, but noticeable. Highs remain in the low-to-mid 70s for much of next week, with plenty of sunshine. But the mornings tell the real story, with overnight lows already slipping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sweater weather is officially here in the Tri-Cities, even if afternoons are still pleasant.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy