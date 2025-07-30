That is Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

If you’ve ever driven behind a vehicle and suddenly found yourself coughing in a cloud of black smoke, you might guess where this story is headed.

Trooper Kelsey Harding of the Washington State Patrol shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of a VW with a heavy blanket of black soot covering the entire rear of the car.

At first, you might mistake the darkened back window for a deep tint job, but it is not window tint. The entire back of the car was actually covered in soot.

Washington State Car Turned into a Chimney

The Volkswagen was pulled over not for speeding or reckless driving, but for a violation of RCW 46.37.390. This Washington state law restricts how opaque exhaust emissions can be and requires that all vehicles have a properly functioning muffler.

The law explains, "opacity means the degree to which an emission reduces the transmission of light and obscures the view of an object in the background."

In this case, the driver had modified the exhaust system so that soot was pouring out like a chimney onto the rear of the car.

It almost looks like a flat-black paint job, but it was actually all soot buildup. The only clean section of the vehicle is a small corner, giving a striking visual of just how much soot pollution was coming out of the tailpipe.

The Reasons for Washington State's Exhaust Laws

Excessive exhaust emissions are not just an eyesore, but are a real hazard for Washington drivers. Modified exhausts like the one on this VW often bypass environmental controls entirely, trading compliance for a few extra decibels or horsepower.

If you are tempted to modify your muffler or go heavy on the smoke, just remember that there is a difference between making a statement and making a mess.

If your choice is the latter, expect a quick visit from the Washington State Patrol.

