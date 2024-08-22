Washington Dust Storm Will Disrupt Travel on Eastern I-90 Friday

Travelers in eastern Washington should brace for a challenging drive this Friday as a severe dust storm is set to impact visibility across major highways.

Major Dust Storm Forecasted to Impact I-90 and State Routes in Eastern Washington

Drivers in eastern Washington should prepare for challenging travel conditions this Friday as a significant dust storm is forecast to impact visibility on major highways, including I-90. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the National Weather Service (NWS) Spokane have issued warnings about the impending weather event, which is expected to begin Friday afternoon and continue into the early evening.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong gust front from thunderstorms will stir up dust across the Columbia Basin, leading to rapidly deteriorating visibility. This could affect several state routes and I-90, posing potential hazards for motorists. Travelers are advised to exercise extreme caution and be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility.

WSDOT is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates on travel impacts and potential road closures through their mobile app and real-time travel map. Motorists can stay informed by downloading the WSDOT mobile app or by checking the real-time travel map at WSDOT Travel Map. As the dust storm approaches, remember to reduce vehicle speeds, maintain safe following distances, and avoid traveling if conditions they become too hazardous. The WSDOT and NWS will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.