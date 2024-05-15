Washington DUI Driver Jumps Out Passenger Door of His Moving Car

A story does not get much more strange than this one, I guarantee it.

Drunk Man Jumps from His Moving Car on SR-101

The Washington State Patrol responded to a reported crash of a vehicle that had supposedly driven off the road on SR-101 around 10:40 pm. The crash happened along a narrow and dark part of US-101 with a large embankment on one side. The driver was originally thought to have driven off the road down the embankment, but almost immediately the Washington State Patrol realized something else had happened.

The Driver Jumped Out of His Moving Car on the Passenger Side

Police and fire crews on the scene quickly realized that not everything was as it seemed. The man did not drive off the embankment after losing control, but instead for some reason just abandoned his car while it was driving. The strangest part of the story is that he jumped out of the PASSENGER SIDE DOOR! That means he had to crawl into that seat while the car was still moving, then opened his door, and lept out. After jumping out, the man tumbled down the embankment and it took a while for fire crews to get him back up to the road. After the man was brought back up, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax.

Jumping Man Only Receives Minor Injuries

Luckily, the man only suffered minor injuries after his drunk jumping stunt. It could have easily ended badly for him or for some other unlucky person in his way. Now, if I could only understand why he bailed out of the moving car from the passenger side while he was moving. But we can't get everything we want now, can we?