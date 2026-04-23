DUI Driver with BAC Found Over 5 Times the Legal Limit Arrested

Washington State Patrol's District 6 PIO shared a jaw-dropper on social media this week after pulling over a suspected drunk driver over 5 times the legal limit.

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The breathalyzer reading came back at a staggering .425. That is more than 5 times Washington's legal limit of .08. WSP District 6 PIO said in the post on X, "Folks, we can't make this stuff up!"

Drunk Driver with .425 BAC Arrested by Washington State Patrol

To understand just how dangerous a .425 BAC would be, look at what Blood Alcohol Content actually does to the human body. According to the Cleveland Clinic, BAC measures the amount of alcohol circulating in your bloodstream, and the effects escalate quickly.

At .08, muscle coordination and judgment are already impaired. By .15, you're looking at nausea and loss of balance. Between .30 and .40, most people are in the territory of alcohol poisoning and loss of consciousness. Anything over .40 is classified as a potentially fatal level, with real risk of coma and death from respiratory arrest.

The Fact That This Driver Was Behind the Wheel

Let that sink in for a second. At .425, this person was not just legally drunk, they were medically in a danger zone where many people would be unconscious or worse. Instead, they were operating a multi-ton vehicle on public roads.

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The fact that no one was hurt is nothing short of miraculous and a huge credit to Trooper Monje for getting them off the road.

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