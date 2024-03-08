Washington Drunk Driver Crashes into “Don’t Drink & Drive” Sign

Sometimes karma just stares you in the face, but this driver was probably too drunk to notice.

Washington Drunk Driver Crashes into Don't Drink and Drive Sign

Sometimes a picture says a thousand words, and the picture shared by the Washington State Patrol today is a prime example. Washington State Patrol Trooper Weatherwax shared a picture of a drunk driver who had lost control and crashed in some bushes on the side of the highway. The small red truck ended up sideways resting against some bushes and a street sign that said, "Please Don't Drink and Drive." Below that message, the sign also says "In Memory of Glenn D. Williams" obviously left as a memorial to a victim of drunk driving who lost his life in that very spot. Washington State Trooper Weatherwax did not post very many details about the driver or even the exact location of the arrest but did have some important words to say at the end. "Please do not drink and drive, and if you see someone driving erratically please call 911."

