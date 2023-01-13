Washington Drunk Driver Balances Sports Car on Spokane I-90 Fence

A young drunk driver in Spokane Washington lost control of his blue sports car late last Monday night.

Spokane Drunk Driver Crashes on I-90

Late around 10 pm last Monday night, Washington State Patrol received a report of a crash on I-90 eastbound in Spokane. When police arrived in the area near Altamont street, they found a blue sports car had crashed and ended up on top of a fence.

The Blue Sports Car Crashed and Landed Balanced on a Fence

Police managed to help get the 23-year-old from the sports car parked on the fence and luckily nobody was killed. The man was arrested for Drunk Driving. After the crash, Washington State Patrol posted the crash on their Twitter account.

Twitter Reaction to Spokane Drunk Driver Crash on I-90 Fence

One reaction to the crash said it best with just one non-correct English word...Jaysus. That would be a good description of the sound that came out of my mouth the first time I saw the crash pictures.

