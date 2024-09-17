Washington Drunk Crashes into Police Office & Drive Sober Sign

Wow, the karma of this story is just amazing!

X @wspd8pio X @wspd8pio loading...

Driver Arrested for DUI After Crashing into Bremerton Police Office

A driver was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) after crashing into the Washington State Patrol’s Bremerton District Office late last night. The incident, which occurred around 11:30 PM, resulted in significant damage to the building and highlighted a crucial message about road safety.

According to a social media post by Trooper Katherine Weatherwax of the Washington State Patrol, the driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was promptly taken into custody following the accident. The driver was subsequently transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, where they are receiving treatment.

Remarkably, the crash involved the driver hitting a prominent sign at the front of the Bremerton District Office. The sign, which is designed to promote safe driving practices, reads: “Buckle up, slow down, pay attention, and drive sober.” This unfortunate incident shows the importance of the very safety messages the sign aims to convey.

The Bremerton Washington State Patrol District Office Suffers Notable Damage

The collision caused notable damage to the office building, although there were no injuries reported among the staff present at the time. The accident occurred in the evening and most employees were gone. Luckily, the car did not travel through the wall, after crashing through the building's AC unit. The building will undergo repairs, and an assessment of the structural impact is upcoming.

Trooper Weatherwax’s post, shared on social media, emphasized the importance of driving sober. The hashtag #Drivesober was included in the update, reflecting the urgency of responsible driving behavior. The Washington State Patrol’s message is clear: driving under the influence remains a serious threat to public safety, and adherence to road safety guidelines is vital.

The 20 Most Stolen Cars in Washington State by Year and Model Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster