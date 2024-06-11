Washington Drivers Targeted by Roadside Fake Gold Scammers, Again

The Washington State Patrol is warning that highway fake gold scammers are back in the Tri-Cities area.

Gold Scammers are Back Targeting Drivers on Washington State Highways

Reports of gold scammers today resurfaced along I-182 near King City in Pasco have prompted a swift response from the Washington State Patrol (WSP). Trooper C. Thorson issued a warning to the motoring public on X (Twitter), alerting people to the presence of a grey truck pretending to have car trouble and then attempting to dupe unsuspecting drivers to buy fake gold jewelry. The Washington State Patrol has already located the scammers once, seizing the counterfeit jewelry, and will pursue charges against the scammers involved. The Washington State Patrol warns that the scammers, even though arrested already once, could still be active in the area.

This incident goes back to a similar wave of scams reported last year starting on March 10, 2023, when the WSP received numerous complaints and interviewed several victims in the King County area. The fake jewelry scam was seen not only in Washington state but across the entire nation where individuals on the side of highways, appearing well-dressed and driving high-end rental vehicles, flag down motorists. They claim to need money for gas to return home and offer to sell their gold jewelry for cheap in exchange for cash. They often use very aggressive tactics and get emotional to try and convince drivers to agree to the sale.

Are You a Past Victim? Contact the Washington State Patrol

Washington State Patrol detectives are urging anyone with information on these scams to come forward. They're also looking to find any additional victims who may have fallen prey to this scheme but have yet to report it to the authorities. These incidents also pose significant safety risks to drivers on Washington's highways as scammers stop their vehicles in busy traffic on freeways and ramps, violate pedestrian restrictions, and even venture dangerously into traffic to solicit unsuspecting victims.

The Washington State Patrol wants to emphasize the importance of vigilance and if motorists encounter these scammers, do not to stop but instead keep driving and then contact emergency services by dialing 9-1-1 when you are at a safe distance. Be ready to provide details of the location, suspect descriptions, and vehicle information that can aid law enforcement in quickly finding them and ensuring the safety of everyone on Washington state highways. If you have been a victim of this recently, please call 509-249-6742. Reference case # 23-017971