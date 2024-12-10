Washington Drivers Caught Going Wrong Way to Bypass I-5 Jam

A bad traffic jam on southbound I-5 near Lake Samish yesterday caused chaos for commuters and led to several dangerous driving maneuvers

I-5 Traffic Jam Leads to Reckless Behavior, Washington State Patrol Busts Wrong-Way Drivers

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) pulled over multiple drivers trying to avoid I-5 gridlock caused by maintenance crews blocking the left lane between mileposts 245 and 246, creating a backup stretching for nearly five miles and causing frustrated drivers to take drastic action trying to avoid the delay.

In a span of just 45 minutes, Trooper Kelsey Harding of the WSP reported that eight drivers were caught using the southbound on-ramp as an off-ramp. These drivers were attempting to bypass the jam by driving the wrong way on the on-ramp, a move that not only violated traffic laws but also posed a serious safety risk to everyone on the road. Harding's tweet quickly garnered attention as she shared that the troopers had issued tickets to those breaking the law.

The traffic issue was first reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Twitter, warning drivers about the lane blockage and subsequent delays. "Expect delays," the WSDOT advised, as maintenance crews worked to resolve the issue. However, many drivers were clearly unwilling to sit in the long lines and opted for unsafe shortcuts.

Social media responses to the situation were mixed, with many users commenting on the actions of the drivers and the police. Some voiced support for the WSP, recognizing the dangers posed by drivers attempting to bypass the congestion illegally. "Very common thing in CA. Also very dangerous," commented one user, referencing a similar issue in California, while others pointed out the recklessness of those attempting to cut through the traffic.

There were a number of critical comments about the way the WSP handled the situation. Some people suggested that the troopers could have been more proactive in directing traffic to ease the bottleneck. One commenter questioned the Washington State Patrol’s approach: "Or how about directing traffic so this can be done safely, given the circumstances, instead of entrapping them?” Similarly, another user argued, “They could have been more helpful directing them back onto the surface streets,” instead of issuing tickets.

Snarky comments aimed at the police also underlined the frustration some feel toward law enforcement’s role in managing traffic disruptions. While some motorists may have felt that the police could have taken a different approach, the Washington State Patrol's priority remained public safety and preventing further accidents on an already strained stretch of highway.