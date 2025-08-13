Two Car Serious Crash Caused a Huge Traffic Jam on SR-7 Today

A serious two-vehicle crash just north of Elbe, Washington, caused injuries and temporary traffic delays on SR-7 today.

Serious Crash Near Elbe Stops Traffic on SR-7

Washington State Patrol Troopers reported to the scene and directed vehicles around the wreck while conducting an investigation. First responders attended to the wounded.

The crash happened late Wednesday morning, causing a quick response from multiple emergency crews, including the Washington State Patrol and paramedics. Traffic was moved through the area with detours while the scene was cleared.

According to Trooper John Dattilo, a black Toyota 4Runner heading northbound on SR-7 crossed over into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a red pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.

WSP Warned Drivers to Expect Delays and Use Caution

The crash caused serious injuries for both drivers, and both were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Thankfully, two passengers in the red pickup truck were reportedly not injured.

Investigators will work to find out why the 4Runner veered into oncoming traffic.

