Washington Costco Stops Serving Rotisserie Chicken & Ribs

Costco has become a great place for many families to grab a quick dinner on their way out the door after getting some much-needed groceries. My family both shops and eats at the Kennewick, Washington Costco probably way too much and has tried pretty much everything on their food menu.

The cheese pizza is one of the few things that my younger son will eat but the rest of us probably eat the rotisserie chicken the most. That's why when we were walking through Costco the other day, our hearts stopped beating in shock and disappointment after reading an announcement that the popular and beloved rotisserie chicken & ribs will not be sold anymore. Yes, you heard right, the Kennewick Costco is not selling rotisserie chicken or ribs anymore. Don't freak out too bad because luckily this is not the end of the story.

The Costco Chicken Change Will Not Last Forever in Kennewick

The announcement sent shockwaves through Kennewick Costco members until they realized one important fact. This Kennewick Costco location is going through construction, and part of the chicken area is being redone. It turns out that the change is temporary and the rotisserie chicken & ribs will be back after a renovation of the area is completed. Costco needs to redo that space and during the construction period, they can not move that station to another section of the store. That means it will have to close down until the renovation is complete but promise to bring back rotisserie chicken & ribs as soon as construction is completed. Phew!!! I just about lost it!

