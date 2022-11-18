Washington, Why is the Closest Cosmic Tubing Spot in Oregon?

I want to go Cosmic Tubing this year but I can't find anywhere close to home to satisfy this hunger. Do you know what Cosmic Tubing is or know the places nearby that offer it near Washington State?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

What is Cosmic Tubing?

Cosmic Tubing is the main name used universally in the US for tubing at night with lights. Usually, there is music and maybe glow sticks to make it even more fun. The vibe reminds me of rollerskating rinks when I was a kid, just a lot colder. Most places I've seen around the country have a lift system for the Cosmic Tubing that make it even more fun because you don't have to climb hills. There is just one problem though, I can't find anywhere in Washington State to do this.

credit YouTube Mt Hood Skibowl credit YouTube Mt Hood Skibowl loading...

What Washington Ski Resorts Have Tubing?

There are a few Washington ski resorts that provide tubing hills, just not at night. The Summit at Snoqualmie has tubing when the hill opens, maybe soon. When they open, "each ticket for those over 44" tall gives access to the tubing hill and one snow tube for one session (1.75hrs)," White Pass ski resort also has a tubing hill, however it does not have a lift so you have to climb. When White Pass opens they will post session times and dates. Leavenworth also has a small tubing hill with no lift that is not open yet.

credit Mt Hood Skibowl YouTube credit Mt Hood Skibowl YouTube loading...

Why Don't Washington Ski Resorts Provide Cosmic Tubing?

That is the question I am trying to understand. Washington has some of the best snow in the country and multiple ski resorts that could provide Cosmic Tubing easily. I went to every ski resort website in Washington and could not find one place where anything like Cosmic Tubing was available. Almost every location either has a tubing hill or night skiing already, they just have to add some lights and play some music.

credit YouTube Mt Hood Skibowl credit YouTube Mt Hood Skibowl loading...

Where is the Closest Place to Find Cosmic Tubing in Washington?

You have to jump the border to Oregon and Mount Hood to scratch your Cosmic Tubing itch. The good news is they are trying to open Thanksgiving weekend if you want to go. They offer Cosmic Tubing at Mt Hood Skibowl which is about a 3.5-hour drive from the Tri-Cities, 4 hours from Seattle, and a 5-hour drive from Spokane. Since you'll be tubing later at night, you'll probably want to find a place to stay near the resort.

What are the Details for Cosmic Tubing at Mt Hood Oregon?

They offer three different 1.5-hour sessions each day when Cosmic Tubing kicks off. The sessions are available Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays although Fridays do not start until December 16th, 2022. Each session ticket price ranges from $30-39 depending on the time and the age of the ticket user. Good luck, have fun, and I will see you on the Cosmic Tubing hill!

