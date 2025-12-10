Christmas Lights Covering Cars are Festive but Illegal in Washington

Every December, someone in town gets bold with their holiday cheer and turns their vehicle into a rolling Christmas display, but is it legal?

Honestly, for me, it’s hard not to smile when you see a car wrapped in twinkling lights cruising down the street. It’s festive, creative, and absolutely eye-catching, but that is the problem.

Why Washington Says “No” to Moving Christmas Lights on Cars

The Washington State Patrol recently reminded everyone, complete with the polite “not trying to be a grinch” disclaimer, it is illegal to drive with those lights on in Washington State. District 4 PIO Riddell with the Washington State Patrol even gave the exact laws connected: RCW 46.37 (Vehicle Lighting) and WAC 204-21-230 (Aftermarket Lighting).

So why are colourful Christmas lights a problem? It really comes down to safety.

WAC 204-21-230 specifically prohibits cars in motion from displaying aftermarket neon, flashing, changing, or decorative lighting that could distract other drivers. Anything blinking, scrolling, or shining in the wrong colour, especially blue, red, or white, can mimic emergency vehicles or draw attention away from the signals that actually matter.

The festive glow can impair the visibility of headlights and brake lights or cause other drivers to hesitate. On a dark road, that split-second moment of confusion is exactly what these laws are designed to prevent. Also, look-e-loo drivers will slow down, maybe causing other drivers to crash into the backed-up traffic.

What About the Lit-Up Lower Valley Christmas Trucks?

Groups like the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks, a beloved holiday tradition around the Yakima Valley, do deck their vehicles out with full Christmas lighting. The difference is how and where they do it. Their lights are not used during normal road traffic. Instead, they operate in slow, controlled, community parade-style routes with safety measures in place.

They’re not just flipping a switch and hitting the highway.

Tips to Be Festive Without Breaking the Law

If you want to get into the holiday spirit yourself, you still have options. You can decorate your car:

On private property

While parked

During a permitted parade or organised holiday event

Snap your photos, share the cheer, and enjoy the glow. Just keep the shining, blinking, and twinkling lights off while driving on public roads.

