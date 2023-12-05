Washington Mourns 9-Year-Old Killed in Tragic Rollover Accident

Sadly a 9-year-old girl from Othello has died after a rollover accident outside of Warden, Washington.

Icy Roads Cause Rollover Accident: 9-Year-Old Girl Dies in Crash

On Monday, December 4, 2023, the Grant County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a rollover crash on Road U SE also known as Booker Road. The crash happened near the intersection of Road U SE and 12 SE Road after an SUV hit an icy patch that caused the driver to lose control. The SUV, now identified as a 2005 GMC Yukon, was traveling north on Road U SE when the vehicle rolled and a 9-year-old passenger was ejected. The SUV was driving on cruise control when the driver hit the icy patch and lost control. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says in a released statement that the driver of the GMC was the girl's mother, now identified as 31-year-old Mandy Flores.

Crash Involves 4 Members from the Same Family

Two other children (ages 10 and 7) were also in the SUV and suffered minor injuries. The 9-year-old girl killed in the crash, now identified as Lemyia Carrier, was reportedly the only one not wearing their seat belt. After the crash, the girl's mother performed CPR until paramedics arrived but she sadly died at the scene. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the girl's mother, Mandy Flores, will not face any charges or traffic violations in the tragic accident. The girl's body was turned over to Coroner Craig Morrison who will perform an autopsy soon. You can read the details as they were released on the Grant County Sheriff's Office social media post I posted directly below.