Washington Semi Spotted Filled with Cattle but Missing a Wheel

The Washington State Patrol was not amoosed after finding this semi fully loaded with cows and missing two tires!

Washington State Patrol Gets Reports of Semi Missing a Wheel

The Washington State Patrol reported a 911 call that most likely prevented a possible highway accident after a semi was spotted missing a wheel. After taking the call, dispatch warned a nearby Washington State Patrol Trooper to locate the semi. The "steaks" were high that if the semi wasn't located quickly there could be serious trouble for Washington State drivers. A Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer for Washington State Patrol managed to locate the cattle semi and pull them over.

The Semi-Trailer was Full of Cattle

After the Washington State Trooper managed to stop the semi missing a wheel, the Trooper noticed the trailer was full of cattle. A fully loaded trailer can carry nearly 40 full-size cows at once. With each cow weighing around 2,000 pounds, that means over 80,000 pounds was resting on an axle missing two tires. The diver of the semi should consider himself lucky but I still have some real "beef" with that guy. I am not amoosed with the situation and am very glad that no one is crying over spilled milk.