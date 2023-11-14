Washington State Patrol has currently closed I-90 because of a bus fire.

Get our free mobile app

credit X @wspd2pio credit X @wspd2pio loading...

Washington State Patrol Closes Westbound I-90: 1:39 pm - Nov 14, 2023

#UPDATE 3:11 pm - Washington State Patrol reports that the fire is out and a tow truck is on scene. Traffic should be back to normal soon.

#UPDATE 2:26 pm - Washington State Patrol reports that one lane has been opened. Expect delays.

The Washington State Patrol just announced they have closed all the westbound lanes of I-90 near exit 47 because of a bus fire. They announced the closure on its X (formally Twitter) account just after 1:39 pm on Tuesday afternoon. The bus reportedly had up to 17 people on it when it caught fire. They report that all passengers managed to exit safely and gather most of their belongings before fully engulfed in flames. Crews are currently at the scene and we will update you with information as the story develops.