Busy Washington Bridge Closure This Morning Starting at 10am

Busy Washington State Bridge Closed for Repairs Today

If you commute across Puget Sound, be prepared because this busy bridge will be closed today (May 2, 2023) starting at 10 am.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

WSDOT Closes Busy Washington State Bridge Today

Today, WSDOT Tacoma will close the Hood Canal Bridge for continued maintenance. Crews have just finished completing construction on the new barrier wall on the bridge that separates the lanes.

Get our free mobile app

Now they have to close the bridge for a few hours starting at 10 am today (May 2, 2023). The closure is expected to last around an hour today and should be completed by 11 am according to the WSDOT Tacoma Twitter account. This is the first of 3 closures that you should know about.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

WSDOT Overnight Bridge Closures

WSDOT Tacoma also wants to warn you that the Hood Canal Bridge will also be closed overnights starting in May. The overnight closures are for repairers to the center lock, which is the piece that holds the spans of the bridge together.

That construction closure has not started yet but is planned to start soon. You can find out more about the center lock construction on the WSDOT website by clicking here.

loading...

Hood Canal Bridge Closures in June 2023

The Hood Canal Bridge will also undergo lighting upgrades that will start after the center lock construction is completed according to WSDOT Tacoma. This construction closure will also happen in the overnight hours but this time starting sometime in the month of June 2023.

If you have any questions about the lighting upgrade construction on the Hood Canal Bridge, click here to learn more on the official WSDOT website.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

6 Of The Best Places To Grab Yummy Ice Cream In Washington State Get a cool ice cream cone at these 6 great shops around Washington State