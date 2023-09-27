Washington Boat-Tastrophy: 2 Boats Leap from Trailers in One Day

For some strange reason, two different boats in Washington State leaped from their trailers onto the street below, and both strangely on the same day.

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Boats are Leaping from Trailers in Washington State

This week in Washington State on the exact same day, two different boats were found mysteriously in the center of the street in different spots hundreds of miles away from each other. One was found in the middle blocking the northbound lanes of I-5 at Mercer Street before being dragged to Lakeview. The other was found in the middle of a street in West Pasco just hours earlier according to a local Facebook bad driver forum. Have you ever seen the movie "Maximum Overdrive"? It is a great older cult classic movie about machines that come to life because of a passing comet and start killing humans. The "star" of the movie is a semi with a huge Green Goblin face that attacks a group of people with other machines. The thought of machines coming alive and turning on us is a very scary thought and makes for a great movie. It is almost like these boats came alive and were trying to get away from their owners like in the movie, but in actual truth, the answer is most likely negligence.

X @wspd2pio X @wspd2pio loading...

Trailer and Towing Dangers in Washington State

Having been around boats and trailers for most of my life, I instantly knew the boats on the road off their trailers could only mean one of two things. Either both the winch hook on the front of the boat and both straps on the back broke at the same time, or it was the owner's negligence. I tend to lean towards the latter, but honestly, there are not many details from the pictures except a slightly humorous post by the Washington State Patrol. The reality is that this is really no laughing matter with numerous people either injured or killed from trailer-related accidents every year. Boats sliding of their trailers into traffic are not the only risk drivers in Washington State face from trailers. They are known to be responsible for creating many predictable and preventable accidents caused by loose trailers, runaway trailers, defective or detached trailers, or when dragging safety chains start wildfires. The Washington State Patrol wants all drivers towing anything on a trailer to check all straps and be more familiar with the Washington State Secure Your Load campaign.

https://x.com/wspd2pio/status/1706056670546428042?s=20