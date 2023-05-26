Unleash Adventure at Washington’s Remote Bigfoot Festival This June

The 2023 Bigfoot Festival is Coming This June

There is no better place to attend a Bigfoot festival than in actual Bigfoot country, right?

The 2023 Bigfoot Festival: June 17 & 18, 2023

In the dense forests of northern Washington, scientists, experts, and fans of the legendary creature Bigfoot will gather for the 2023 Bigfoot Festival in Metaline Falls, Washington. The best thing about this Bigfoot Festival besides being held in actual Bigfoot country is that almost all the events are free! The weekend kicks off at 8 am with the Annual Bigfoot 5k Run and a great way to see the area on foot and get some exercise. The rest of the weekend is filled with expert speakers, arts and crafts, a pancake breakfast, and the Bigfoot Presenters Dinner.

Saturday, June 17th Bigfoot Festival Schedule

The Saturday events are kicked off with the 5k Bigfoot Run. This race involves a challenging grade running up Lehigh Hill and then back down to Busta Park. The official start of the 2023 Bigfoot Festival is 9 am with vendors opening their tents. Guest speakers start at 10 am and run until 5 pm that afternoon. Closing out the day, the Bigfoot Presenters Dinner starts at 6 pm and will feature top Bigfoot experts answering questions from the crowd. I know tickets to this event are limited, so make sure you get them beforehand if you want to go.

Sunday, June 18th Bigfoot Festival Schedule

The day kicks off with the Legion Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 10 am and vendors opening up once again at 9 am. Speakers start the day at 10 am at NuVu and run until the 2023 Bigfoot Festival closes at 3 pm. Multiple local businesses will have Bigfoot-themed food and items all weekend like Plaza Pizza, Ravens Espresso, and Mellaney's Bakery so make sure you stop by.

Where is Metaline Falls, Washington?

If you look at the northeast corner of Washington State near the Canadian border, that is roughly where Metaline Falls is located. It is about a 2-hour drive north of Spokane, Washington. Take US Rt-2 north from Spokane for about 45 minutes until you take a left onto WA-211. Follow WA-211 for another 15 minutes until you reach WA-20 north and follow WA-20 north for another hour to reach Metaline Falls, Washington. Because it is such a small town, you will need to arrange sleeping arrangements ahead of time, and the Bigfoot Festival has a great list of options to stay on its website that you can find easily. You can find out everything else you need to know on the official Metaline Falls Bigfoot Festival website.

