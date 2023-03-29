These 8 Things You Have Seen or You’ve Not “Lived” in Washington

Ever had any friends or family visiting Washington State ask you what they HAVE to do before they leave?

8 Things You Should have Seen Living in Washington State

Growing up in Washington State, all I wanted to do was leave but now I realize it is a pretty awesome place to call home. Living here my whole life, I realize that there are so many cool things to do and see that are unique to this area.

A friend that just moved here asked what things they HAD to see to feel more like a local and these are the 8 things I told him to go do.

1- Gum Wall at Pikes Place Market

Yes, it is gross, but it makes a great story. One of the most unique and famous parts of Washington State is the Gum Wall at Pikes Place Market in downtown Seattle.

They have cleaned it off multiple times, but it just keeps coming back. I think they have given up trying to stop it now.

2- Spokane Falls Gondola Ride

If you have only driven through Spokane on I-90, you have missed one of the most beautiful and unique parts of Washington State.

Hidden by tall buildings, Spokane Falls sits in the middle of downtown. There is a gondola ride that gives you an unbelievable view of the falls and it is easy to find and cheap.

The gondola is next to Riverfront Park on the northwest side and there are signs everywhere as you walk to the ride entrance.

Look at the picture above to get an idea of where to go if you can't find it. If you are scared of heights, you might want to stay behind and check out the falls from the shoreline or one of the many bridges.

Although the view is just not the same as seeing it from suspended above in the gondola.

3- Grand Coulee Dam Laser Light Show

I grew up about a 30-minute drive from Grand Coulee Dam and used to go out there in the summer evenings and watch the laser light show.

If you have never been out to see the dam, it will surprise you with just how big it actually is. When I was in High School, they used to give tours inside the damn. It is amazing how large it actually is and pictures just do not do it justice.

Bring blankets and lawn chairs because the show starts late at 10 pm but is worth the trip although it can get cold even in the summer. You might also want to get a hotel in Coulee City if you have a long drive back home.

4- Stonehenge Replica

Believe it or not, there is a life-sized replica of Stonehenge hidden just off the highway in the center of Washington State. The replica is located near Maryhill, Washington on the top of a beautiful canyon.

The first time I spotted it was from the freeway way below in the canyon and we ventured up to see what it was. It is definitely worth the visit if you're driving by the area and you'll never get to the UK to see the original.

It was finished being built in 1928 and was the first monument in the United States to honor the dead soldiers from Klickitat County, Washington from World War I.

The entire structure is made from concrete and is designed to look like Stonehenge when it was newly built.

5- Looking Down Through Space Needle Glass Floor

One thing my kids have never forgotten is our trip to downtown Seattle when we visited the Space Needle.

For years I never thought it was worth paying the money to go up and see the view, but I was wrong. The one thing my kids remember doing from that whole weekend was laying on the glass floor looking down far below and screaming.

If you don't know, the bottom level of the Space Needle has a rotating glass floor. When I was there over half the people would not even get near it.

For me, the fear was fun knowing it was perfectly safe. My kids loved being freaked out and still talk about wanting to go back to this day.

6- Bought a Bag of Dicks Burgers

I was born and grew up in Spokane, Washington not far from the Spokane Dick's Hamburgers. That was the cheapest place to feed a couple of hungry kids on a budget so we ate there pretty often.

I didn't even get the "adult-themed" jokes about Dick's until around high school because to me...it was just a name. Later I learned there was a Dick's Drive-In in Seattle and I thought they were the same thing, but I was wrong.

Turns out the original Dick's Drive-In in Seattle is not affiliated with the Spokane Dick's Burgers at all. They are so similar it surprised me when I found out.

Even though I grew up near the Spokane location downtown at 10 E 3rd Ave, I think the original Seattle Dick's Drive-In has better-tasting food.

Try them both if you're on either side of the state because they both are a part of growing up in Washington State.

7- Watch a Minor League Baseball Game

Everyone I know talks about going to T-Mobile Park and watching the Mariners. That is cool don't get me wrong, but growing up I was going to Minor League parks like the Spokane Indians or the Tri-City Dust Devils.

There is just something different about Minor League baseball games that screams Washington to me. If you have never been, treat yourself and go to a game. Splurge and buy great seats because they are relatively cheap and have a great time.

8- Concert at the Gorge Amphitheater

One of the most beautiful outdoor venues lies in the center of Washington State at the Gorge Amphitheater. If you think you have been to unique and beautiful venues before visiting the Gorge, it will blow your mind.

The best shows are ones that last a weekend and have camping on site, just get ready for a crazy time. I know people that go to shows at the Gorge not because of the music, but because of the experience of going.