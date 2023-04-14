New Born Baby Kidnapped in Stolen Car

This story sounds like something from an action movie, but it actually happened in Washington State this week.

Convicted Child Molester Allegedly Steals Audi with Baby In Back

The new young parents in the above picture had their worst nightmare come true last Saturday morning. Early in the morning at 7:49 am on April 8th, the business owner of Happy Juice was unhooking a trailer at his business at 1501 NE 99th St in Vancouver when he noticed that a man had approached his car and was looking in the windows.

His Audi Q3 was parked next to where he had just unhitched a company trailer getting ready to open business for the day with his 1-month-old son strapped in his car seat in the back.

The Man Got Inside and Drove Away

That is when the man, now identified as convicted child molester Mario Andrews, allegedly opened the driver's door and jumped inside the Audi. The father, John Ross, yelled at the man that his son was in the back but he still drove away with the baby still in the back seat.

John Ross immediately called 911 to report that his Audi had just been stolen with his baby son still strapped in the back seat according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. He told officers that the man had driven away southbound on Highway 99 and they immediately sent multiple units to look for the kidnapped child and the stolen Audi.

Audi Was Found on the Highway

After sending out the alert to multiple agencies, a County Sherrif located the Audi further down Highway 99 on the side of the road near NE 88th Street. The newborn 1-month-old was found alone but safe in the back but with no sign of Mario Andrews in the area. The baby was then quickly returned to his parents after being checked out by medical crews.

Father of Kidnapped Baby Contacts Police

Around 11 am that same morning, John Ross contacted the police to tell them that his credit card had just been used at gas stations, a fast-food restaurant, and stores at the Vancouver Mall according to court documents.

Police immediately went to the mall to search for Andrews trying to find him around the locations given to them by John Ross on the phone. While they were searching the mall area, they received another call from Ross.

Father of Kidnapped Baby Finds and Tackles Kidnapper

After realizing the Andrews might be at the mall, John Ross went to go find the man himself after calling the police. He spotted Andrews on the second floor of a mall department store and decided to confront him. Ross knew it was him immediately because he was wearing the same clothes as when he kidnapped his son and he was also carrying John Ross's Audi keys.

After the confrontation, Mario Andrews tried to run away but John Ross tackled him and held him down with the help of a friend. John then called the police to let them know he had found Mario Andrews in the mall, tackled him, and was holding him until they got there. When police arrived they searched Andrews and not only found the Audi keys but also IDs and credit cards from multiple other people.

Mario Andrews now faces 6 new charges according to the Clark County jail records. He is facing charges for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Kidnapping 2, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Attempt to Elude, and Sex Offender/Felon Fail to Register. Mario Andrews was convicted of Child Molestation in 2005 according to KoinTV.

After it was all over the parents tried to express how they felt in an interview with KOIN saying "You know all those crazy thoughts went through your mind about what’s the worst thing that can happen. And today definitely that happened."