Washington Avalanche Crews are Training, but Are You Prepared?

Would you be prepared if your car was buried in an avalanche?

Avalanche Rescue Crews Converge in Washington State

A large group of Washington State avalanche search & rescue teams just completed training to get ready for the 2023 winter season. Groups from Seattle Sea and Light, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Northwest Avalanche Center, the North Cascades National Park Service, and several different county Search & Rescue teams all joined together and completed the Highway Avalanche Search & Rescue (HAVSAR) training at Newhalem, Washington.

Crews Simulated Real-Life Alavanch Rescues

During the training, crews used the same equipment used in a real emergency to simulate real-life avalanche rescues. Actual equipment in the field like radio beacons, transceivers, avalanche probes, and even simple snow shovels were used to teach and train the groups. The instructors focus on teaching the right skills using the correct tools so rescuers can use them efficiently and effectively when needed in an actual emergency. In the social media posts shared by WSDOT North, they explain avalanche preparedness is a majority of their winter maintenance every year. Being prepared with the skills and the right tools is important for them to function at their job but is also important for regular travelers of Washington's mountain passes.

Mountain Pass Travelers Also Need to be Prepared for Avalanche Dangers

WSDOT also wants people to remember as they travel over Washington mountain passes this winter, to be prepared in case you find your car suddenly trapped under an avalanche. Improvements for the main Washington State highways have helped but the danger still exists. There are some great lists the Washington State Patrol has put together as a guide to help prepare you or members of your family this winter. I put them below in case you want to read them.

