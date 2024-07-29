Washington and Oregon Wildfires: A Detailed Look at the Damage

We are now getting a more clear picture of the wildfire damage in Washington and Oregon and it is devastating.

Wildfire Impact: The Extent of Damage in Washington and Oregon

Large wildfires have devastated the Pacific Northwest this year, burning tens of thousands of acres across Washington and Oregon. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, both states have experienced significant wildfire activity and identified some important real-time numbers of key contributors.

In Oregon, wildfires have burned a staggering 1,200,466 acres so far. Of these, 746,428 acres were consumed by large fires caused by human activity. The state saw 904 human-caused fires, including 45 large fires, which contributed to the bulk of the damage. Lightning caused 357 fires and burned 450,405 acres, with 337,125 of these acres coming from large fires. In total, Oregon experienced 1,261 fires this year, including 71 large ones.

Washington has similarly been affected, though on a smaller scale. The state has seen 1,178 fires so far in 2024, burning 218,007 acres. Human activity caused 948 fires, including 20 large ones, which burned at total so far of 168,235 acres. Lightning caused 230 fires, with 4 being large, resulting in 29,772 acres burned. Washington’s large fire acreage stands at 201,339 out of the total burned area.

How You Can Prevent Wildfires

The rise in human-caused fires has stretched firefighting resources thin, making it even more important to understand what causes them. With more than 80 percent of U.S. wildfires being started by human activity by accident, negligence, or arson, the need for effective prevention measures is crucial to keeping fire numbers lower. The Bureau of Land Management tracks these causes through the Wildland Fire Management Information (WFMI) system, which categorizes human-caused wildfires into several groups, including campfires, smoking materials, equipment use, and arson.

Recent rising temperatures and prolonged droughts in the northwest create conditions that make wildfires more frequent and severe. These factors, combined with human actions, make fires more difficult to control and extinguish. To decrease the risk of wildfires, individuals need to learn and follow preventative measures. Tips from the Washington State Department of Ecology include: never discarding cigarettes or matches carelessly, avoiding parking hot vehicles on grassy areas, and ensuring that campfires are completely extinguished.

Homeowners in woodland areas should clear pine needles and yard waste from around their properties, maintain clean gutters, and obey burn bans. Other important tips recommended are to immediately report illegal burning and to have an evacuation plan in case your home is threatened.