These 5 things may seem obvious, but Troopers are trying to get the message out because it will save lives this spring.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Washington State Patrol has been focusing on trying to spread the word through awareness. An article by the Washington State Department of Transportation written in 2018 explains how "Motorcycle safety depends both on motorists sharing the road with motorcycles and motorcyclists making good decisions to help them reach their destinations safely." The key to the message is for both car and motorcycle drivers to be aware and look out for each other.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Troopers Have 6 Key Things to Know for Safer Washington Roads

Almost every Washington State Trooper shared on their X account the basic list of things they want drivers to know for motorcycles and cars to share the roadways safely. The Washington State Department of Transportations says that in "2015, 73 percent of motorcycle fatalities were determined to be the fault of the rider, with the top three causes being alcohol or drug impairment, rider negligence, or excessive speed." Use these next 6 easy tips to keep yourself and the drivers around you safe this spring.

WSP: 5 Things to Know for Safer Washington State Roads