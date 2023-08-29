WANTED: Washington Juvenile Teen Escapes Using Scissors as Weapon

Washington State police are looking for a teen who recently escaped transport in Benton County using scissors as a weapon.

Teen Escapes Juvenile Custody in Benton County

Early this morning, a CPS worker was transporting a juvenile female from Walla Walla to a foster home that is located somewhere in Benton County, when that juvenile attempted an escape. The Benton County Sheriff's Office posted about the escape after getting reports of a disturbance in the North Prosser Area. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a shaken-up CPS worker and a transport van nose-first in the ditch but no sign of the juvenile.

The Juvenile Female Allegedly Used Scissors as a Weapon

Sometime during the drive, the juvenile female being transported somehow had a pair of scissors hidden, suddenly pulled them out, and allegedly held them to the CPS worker's neck. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says the juvenile then demanded the CDP worker keep driving while she gave directions. The juvenile told the CPS worker to keep driving until they got to a secluded remote area just north of Prosser, Washington. Still holding the scissors to the CPS worker's neck, the juvenile ordered them to pull over and the van came to rest in a ditch.

The Juvenile is Still at Large & Wanted

When the Benton County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene, they found the van still in the ditch and the shaken-up CPS worker. The van had to be towed out of the ditch and police are still looking for the teen. No picture or official name of the teen has been released by officials so far but are still looking for anyone who might have information about this case. Deputies are working on several leads to hopefully find the juvenile suspect and the investigation is ongoing. If you know anything that could contribute to this case, please contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

