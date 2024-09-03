Walla Walla to Yakima: Guess the Number of DUI’s Last Weekend

DUI numbers for Yakima, Tri-Cities, and Walla Walla were WAY up this last weekend according to the Washington State Patrol.

Labor Day Weekend DUI Arrests Show Sharp Increase in District 3

The Washington State Patrol was busy this weekend, looking for DUI drivers on the long Labor Day weekend. Trooper C. Thorson from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) has reported a concerning increase in DUI arrests for District 3 during this Labor Day weekend. According to Thorson's update, there was a large increase this year between the areas of Washington State between Yakima and Walla Walla, compared to the arrests made in 2023 and 2022.

This increase highlights a pressing issue with impaired driving in the region. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs impairs a driver's ability to safely operate a vehicle, affecting their reaction times, judgment, and coordination. Impaired drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents, posing risks not only to themselves but also to other road users, including passengers, pedestrians, and other drivers. So how many more DUI arrests occurred this weekend versus past years?

In 2022, WSP arrested 9 for DUI with a drop to 7 DUI arrests last year in 2023. This year however took a huge jump up, all the way to 19 DUI arrests for 2024. That is a 2 to 3 times increase over past years and not a good trend for our area. The surge in DUI arrests reflects the ongoing effort of the WSP to stop impaired driving and improve road safety and are part of a broader strategy to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.