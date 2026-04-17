21-Year-Old Man Died in Motorcycle Crash Near Walla Walla Yesterday

A young man from Oregon was killed Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash in Walla Walla County.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies and fire crews were called just after 6 p.m. to Last Chance Road near West Whitman Drive after reports of a motorcycle crash.

Get our free mobile app

Early information indicated the rider had struck a power pole.

Lifesaving Efforts Unsuccessful for Motorcycle Crash Victim

When crews arrived, they found the rider critically injured. Even with immediate lifesaving efforts, those attempts were not successful, and the man died.

At around 6:23 p.m., the coroner was requested to the scene. The rider was later identified as 21-year-old Benjamin M. Hubbard from Athena, Oregon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say next of kin were notified with assistance from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.

Speed Believed to Be a Factor in Walla Walla Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Investigators say speed likely played a role in the crash. Deputies received calls about a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area before the collision. The impact of the crash was so severe that the power pole was sheared off at the base.

Investigators say they are still working to determine if any other factors contributed to the crash.

Get our free mobile app

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office extended condolences to the victim’s family and friends, and thanked community members and first responders who assisted at the scene.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy