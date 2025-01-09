Walla Walla County Gets $108.5M for US-12 Highway Completion

Walla Walla County has received a major boost in its efforts to improve regional transportation with the award of a $108.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

Walla Walla County Secures $108.5 Million for US 12 Corridor Completion

The funding, part of the FY25-26 Rural Multi-Phase Development Grant (MPDG) program, will be used to complete the final section of the US 12 four-lane highway between Wallula and Nine Mile Hill. Residents and businesses in Walla Walla County are poised to benefit greatly from the improvements, which will help create a safer, more reliable highway for years to come.

The grant will fund the US 12 Phase 8 Corridor Completion Project, to transform the current two-lane undivided highway into a modern four-lane divided freeway. It will enhance safety, accessibility, and traffic flow for residents and businesses throughout Walla Walla County and the broader Eastern Washington region.

With the addition of a 42-foot median, four-foot shoulders, and auxiliary lanes at major intersections, the project will improve mobility and reduce congestion. The new design will also include roadside safety features, including guardrails and crash cushions, to prevent accidents and protect drivers. Also, the project will address the geometric design of intersections and roadways to bring them up to current safety standards and consolidate access points to improve traffic flow further.

Congressman Michael Baumgartner, who represents Washington's 5th Congressional District, celebrated the award, calling it a "huge win for Eastern Washington." Baumgartner, a long-time advocate for infrastructure improvements in the region, played a key role in securing previous funding for the US 12 project, including $161.2 million as part of a 2015 transportation package while serving in the State Senate.

The US 12 Corridor Completion Project is expected to provide long-term benefits for the area, including improved safety, more efficient travel, and enhanced regional connectivity. The upgraded highway will also support local economic development by improving the flow of goods and services across the region.

The project is an important part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen transportation infrastructure in rural Washington, especially in areas that serve as key regional corridors. The funding will be distributed through the Office of the Secretary of Transportation, with construction expected to begin in the coming months.

Congressman Michael Baumgartner (WA-5) released the following statement:

"This new Department of Transportation funding is a huge win for Eastern Washington. I’ve been a strong supporter of boosting infrastructure in the Walla Walla area, specifically the completion of US 12. I was proud to include $161.2 million in funding as part of our 2015 transportation package while serving in the State Senate. This appropriation continues that good work, and I will continue to work hard to ensure that Eastern Washington has the infrastructure needed to thrive."