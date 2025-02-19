WA Winter’s Last Stand: Snoqualmie Pass to Get Foot of Snow

Snoqualmie Pass was a mess today and it is only expected to get worse tonight with over a foot of new snow possible!

X @NWSSeattle X @NWSSeattle loading...

Snoqualmie Pass Snowstorm: Over a Foot of New Snow Expected by Morning

Winter has not loosened its grip on Washington State yet. This morning, a collision between two semi-trucks temporarily blocked all lanes at Milepost 61 near Easton and caused significant delays for drivers heading westbound as our most recent winter storm hit the pass. The situation has since been cleared with traffic now moving again, but the next few days will continue to be tricky as the storm picks up.

Winter is showing no sign of relenting with the forecast for Snoqualmie Pass calling for continued snow throughout the day and new accumulation expected around 2 to 5 inches. Temperatures will hover in the 30s with strong southeast winds gusting up to 30 mph. That will cause whiteout conditions and blowing snow drifts.

Snow will continue throughout the night, with up to 8 inches of new snow and west winds of 15 to 25 mph, and gusts of 35 mph at times. This will make travel treacherous, especially as snow accumulation and wind speeds impact visibility and blowing snow affecting road conditions.

For travelers planning to head through Snoqualmie Pass over the next couple days, conditions will continue to be challenging. Thursday, expect partly sunny skies but a continued chance of snow and gusty winds. With the high chance of more winter precipitation expected, motorists should remain prepared for snowy, slick conditions. Winter is not done with us just yet, so be warned.