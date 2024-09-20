WA State Patrol Warns: 48% of Parents Mis-install Car Seats

The Washington State Patrol says about half of all kids are sitting in car seats that are not installed correctly.

Car Seat Safety: Nearly Half of Parents Install Incorrectly

A striking statistic has emerged as Child Passenger Safety Week unfolds: approximately 48% of parents and caregivers have improperly installed their child’s car seats. This alarming figure, highlighted by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), shows widespread confusion on the proper installation and use of car seats to ensure the safety of young passengers.

Car crashes remain a leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 13, making the selection and correct installation of car seats so important. Each year, thousands of lives are saved by car seats, with a reported 325 children under five saved in just one year when they are correctly installed. Despite the widespread belief among caregivers and parents that they know how to install car seats correctly, many fall short, leading to unsafe conditions for their kids.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recommends that parents follow very specific guidelines based on their child’s age and size. The correct car seat can vary largely, with four main types: rear-facing car seats, forward-facing car seats, booster seats, and combination seats. Each type serves a unique purpose, ensuring that children of different sizes are safely secured as they grow.

For infants, rear-facing seats are vital. These seats cradle the child and protect the fragile neck and spinal cord during a crash. Parents are encouraged to keep their children rear-facing for as long as possible, ideally until they grow larger than the seat’s height or weight limits. After outgrowing rear-facing seats, children should transition to forward-facing seats equipped with harnesses until they grow and reach the upper limits set by the manufacturer.

As children outgrow their forward-facing seats, booster seats come into play, designed to elevate the child so that the vehicle's seat belt fits correctly across the stronger parts of their body. Children should remain in booster seats until they can properly use the vehicle's seat belt alone, typically between ages 8 and 12, but this varies depending on their height and weight.

To increase safety if in doubt, WSP encourages parents to find certified car seat inspectors nearby and utilize resources like the NHTSA’s Car Seat Finder for more personalized recommendations. The agency stresses the importance of ensuring that car seats fit well in vehicles and are installed correctly every time before being used. For more information on car seat safety, including local inspection resources, visit NHTSA.gov/CarSeat.