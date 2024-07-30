WA State Patrol Releases Tri-Cities Hydro Weekend Ticket Count

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released traffic enforcement statistics for the 2024 Water Follies weekend in the Tri-Cities, highlighting a year-over-year comparison.

Washington State Patrol 2024 Water Follies Infraction Totals

The overall infraction numbers for the Tri-Cities hydroplane race weekend recently released from the Washington State Patrol reveal a mix of stability and improvement in some areas and no improvement in others. Over the course of the three-day hydroplane racing event, which concluded on Sunday, WSP reported 22 serious traffic infractions for 2024, a decrease over the last 3 years. This follows a pattern of increased enforcement during the Water Follies races from both the roads and the sky.

According to data released by Trooper C. Thorson on social media, DUI arrests remained steady at 8 in both 2024 and 2023, down from 14 in 2022. Collisions have seen a decrease each year with 14 reported this year, compared to 20 in 2023 and 22 in 2022.

Trooper Thorson also announced, “We are happy to report that there were no serious injury or fatality collisions over the weekend.” The Washington State Patrol's enforcement efforts and increased presence are making a difference and helping keep everyone safe during these high-traffic yearly events.

While DUI arrests have remained consistent, the decrease in collisions suggests improved overall road conditions and driver behavior. The organizers of the Water Follies have helped try and control DUI drivers by limiting access to alcohol. Even though the number stayed flat the last two years, it is a large drop from 2022 with 14 that year.

With the Tri-Cities Water Follies hydroplane races finishing this last weekend, the Washington State Patrol will continue to assess their effectiveness of enforcement strategies and prepare for the hydro races next year.