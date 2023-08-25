Watch WA State Patrol Plane Bust Tri-Cities Speeders at Night

We warned them but I bet they still thought they could get away!

Washington State Patrol Aviation Helps Tri-Cities Night Patrols

The police in Tri-Cities recently were working with the Washington State Patrol Aviation Unit during night patrols last weekend looking for criminals in the sky like Batman. I wrote a story last week after a warning by the Washington State Patrol saying they "will have an airplane in the sky over Tri-Cities looking for aggressive, reckless drivers" during night patrols. I guess these guys didn't get the message and tried to run from the police anyway. Don't you know you can't get away from Batman?

Tri-Cities Speeders Try to Run & Hide Last Weekend

After the patrols, the Washington State Patrol released some of the footage of the suspects the Aviation Unit helped capture on the ground. All 3 were arrested without incident because of the close and safe cooperation from Washington State Patrol Aviation and the officers on the ground. Read the details from all 3 suspect pursuits and watch the complete released video with their Instagram link below.

WSP Aviation Night Patrols August 2023: Tri-Cities, Washington