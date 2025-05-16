WA SR-11 Chuckanut Drive Still Closed After Rockslide, But Crews Are Making Progress

If you are like me and love a good road trip, you might have taken Chuckanut Drive, one of the most scenic routes in all of Washington. Recently, it was closed and has been for weeks because of a big rockslide.

WSDOT recently said they still have not cleared the area and they do not have an open date...yet. The good news is that progress is happening.

The Rockslide on Chuckanut Drive

Back at the end of last April, a rockslide shut down SR-11 (Chuckanut Drive) in both directions between the Oyster Dome trailhead and Chuckanut Manor. This wasn't just a few pebbles on the road, but massive rocks that fell from the steep cliffs above.

The debris and the threat of another slide make it unsafe for cars, bikes, and even pedestrians. After WSDOT crews assessed the damage, they launched a multi-week recovery plan.

WSDOT Crews Work 6 Days a Week to Clear SR-17 Rockslide

It is mid-May, and WSDOT North confirmed that crews are on-site six days a week, clearing debris and removing loose rock from the slide. According to video updates, scaling work is underway (basically knocking down any dangerous rocks before they fall), and rock drilling will follow to reinforce the slope and prevent further slides.

The road closure is expected to continue through June. While Chuckanut Drive is closed between those two points, nearby businesses, trails, and Larrabee State Park are still open and accessible. If you are worried about missing your favorite hike or sandwich stop, don’t. Just plan to take a detour.

Nature’s Reminder- Beauty Comes With Risk

Chuckanut Drive is beautiful because of its wild, natural cliffs, but sometimes nature takes over. This closure can be frustrating, but it’s just part of living in and enjoying the Pacific Northwest.

If you are planning a trip to that area, follow @wsdot_north on social media like X (formerly Twitter) for the latest updates (and yes, the rockfall video is oddly mesmerizing).