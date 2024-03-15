WA Salish Sea: 6 People & Dogs Saved After Storm Wave Fills Cabin

These 6 people and their pets are lucky after being stranded in gale-force winds in a flooding boat on the Salish Sea in Washington State.

Get our free mobile app

x @wsferries x @wsferries loading...

Crew Saves 6 People & Dogs Straned in Flooded Boat

The crew of a Sammamish Ferry noticed a disabled boat floating on the Salish Sea. The crew spotted the craft on March 9, 2024, after gale-force winds swept through the area. The storm brought large waves which crashed onto the craft and flooded the cabin and electrical of the boat. The boat was then disabled and the radio was found to be inoperative. Ferry crew members took a smaller craft to the disabled boat and managed to take 4 of the 6 passengers back to the ferry and were given medical attention, as well as some food and water. After dropping off the first 4 victims, the crew went back to gather the last 2 people and 2 dogs still on board and brought them all to safety. Washington State Ferries's official X account shared the story and also thanked the crew for their "Life-saving work on the Salish Sea."