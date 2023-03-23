How Many WA Restaurants on Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives Are Still Open?

There have been a lot of amazing Washington State restaurants featured on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. How many on this list have you visited?

Are These Washington Restaurants on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Still Open?

With so many food options in any given city, it is hard to know the best places to go eat unless you have inside information. Every city has its own "gotta try it" spot the locals know because of word of mouth. That is exactly what is so great about this list of restaurants featured on the Food Networks Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

The show first aired in 2007 on the food network as a one-off special highlighting popular local food. The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives special proved so popular that it has spawned 43 seasons so far and has highlighted some of the best food in the country. There are so many great places on this list, any of which will blow your mind. The sad fact is that even with the visibility from being on the hit show, many on this list are not open anymore in Washington State.

Chronological Order of Washington Restaurants Featured on Trippel D

Support the local businesses on this list that are still open. It will make your stomach happy.

1- VOULA'S OFFSHORE CAFE

Voulas Offshore Cafe - Seattle, WA

Named after the owner, this was the first restaurant to be featured on the show. Season 1 episode 'House Specials'. Made-from-scratch.

658 NE. Northlake Way

SEATTLE, WA 98105

Phone: 206-634-0183

2- MADISON STAR/BIG STAR DINER

Madison Star/Big Star Diner - Bainbridge Island, WA

Also featured in Season 1 on the episode 'Worth the Trip', Big Star Diner has changed locations, switched owners, and name to the Madison Star Diner. Don't worry because it still has the same great food and recipes as at the original location.

305 Madison Ave. N.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA 98110

Phone: 206-842-5786

3- MIKE'S CHILI PARLOR

Mikes Chili Parlor - Seattle, WA

Featured in Season 2 on the episode 'Local Flavor', this amazing spot has chili with recipes going back generations. A must-stop for chili lovers in Washington State.

1447 N.W. Ballard Way

SEATTLE, WA 98107

Phone: 206-782-2808

4- BOBBY'S HAWAIIAN STYLE RESTAURANT

Bobby's Hawaiian Style Restaurant - Everett, WA

Bobby's was also featured in Season 2 in the episode 'Viewers Choice' and will fill your belly with hearty servings of traditional Hawaiian flavors. His family and food come from the islands of Hawaii, now he spreads his love of Hawaiian culture and food in Everett, Washington.

The new location is at 14626 HIGHWAY 99 101

LYNNWOOD, WA 98087

Old location: 1011 Hewitt Ave. W.

EVERETT, WA 98201

Phone: 425-259-1338

5- BIZZARRO ITALIAN CAFE

Bizzarro Italian Cafe - Seattle, WA

Featured on 'Funky Joints' in Season 6, is the only place you can get homemade pasta with Elk served by circus performers. Maybe the most unique spot on the list. Yes, I said circus performers!

1307 N 46th St.

SEATTLE, WA 98103

Phone: 206-632-7277

6- SLIM'S LAST CHANCE

Slims Last Chance Chili Shack Watering Hole - Seattle, WA

This Washington spot was featured on 'A Burger, A Bowl, and a Slice' which aired in season 6. Live music and the in-house Chili Verde are reasons to stop here.

5606 1st Ave S

SEATTLE, WA 98108

Phone: 206-762-7900

7- SOUTHERN KITCHEN RESTAURANT

Southern Kitchen Restaurant - Tacoma, WA

This restaurant was featured in Season 6, episode 'Homestyle'. If Southern Fried Chicken, Peach Cobbler, and Catfish sound good to you, this is your place. If you think you love fried chicken, wait till you try this place!

1716 6th Ave

TACOMA, WA 98405

Phone: 253-627-4282

8- GEORGIA'S GREEK RESTAURANT & DELI

Georgias Greek Restaurant Deli - Seattle, WA

This greek restaurant was first featured on 'All Over the Map' in season 6. Yes, it used to be an automotive garage but now serves amazing Greek cuisine. Try the Solomo Kleftiko or the local favorite Leg of Lamb.

323 NW 85th Street

SEATTLE, WA 98117

Phone: 206-783-1228

9- PAM'S KITCHEN

Pams Kitchen - Seattle, WA

Featured in episode 'Name That Cook' on season 7, come here if you're looking for comfort food. Pams features Trinidad-based cuisine with Oxtail, Jerk Chicken, and Curries. If you crave the taste of the islands, this is your place.

1715 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103

Phone: 206-696-7010

10- CHAPS COFFEE CO

Chaps Coffee Co - Spokane, WA

Chaps Coffee Co was featured on season 10 with the episode 'Fresh, Filled and Fried'. All the recipes from this restaurant come from "Grandma" and farm living. If you love French Toast, this is your place for breakfast. the portions are huge and made from scratch, just like "Grandma" would want.

4235 S. Cheney-Spokane Rd.

SPOKANE, WA 99224

Phone: 509-624-4182

11- ELK PUBLIC HOUSE

Elk Public House - Spokane, WA

Featured on season 10 on episode 'Sandwiches Plus', this is another must-stop place in Spokane. This restaurant features items on the menu like Corn Pasta Salad, BBQ Ribs, Lamb Sandwiches, or BBQ Chicken Quesadillas. they have a great selection of microbrews also!

1931 West Pacific Avenue

SPOKANE, WA 99201

Phone: 509-363-1973

12- HILLS' RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Hills Restaurant and Lounge - Spokane, WA

Permanently Closed in 2019 - Now the Mango Tree

401 W Main Ave.

SPOKANE, WA 99201

Phone: 509-747-3946

13- PICABU NEIGHBORHOOD BISTRO

Picabu Neighborhood Bistro - Spokane, WA

Permanently Closed in 2019

901 W 14th Avenue

SPOKANE, WA 99204

Phone: 509-624-2464

14- WADDELL'S PUB & GRILLE

Waddells Pub and Grille - Spokane, WA

This pub was first featured in season 10 with the episode 'From Crepes to Kreplach'. This is the home of over 50 unique beer brands, but people flock to Waddells for the Beer-Braised Lamb Philly Sandwiches, the incredible juicy Rube Waddell Burger or the Big Dog Burger.

4318 South Regal

SPOKANE, WA 99223

Phone: 509-443-6500

15- DARBY'S CAFE

Darbys Cafe - Olympia, WA

Permanently Closed - Had relocated from 5th Ave to the Three Magnets Brewing Company Building at 600 Franklin St SE STE 105, Olympia, WA 98501, but now is closed.

211 5th Ave SE

OLYMPIA, WA 98501

Phone: 360-357-6229

16- FISH TALE BREW PUB

Fish Tale Brew and Pub - Olympia, WA

This pub was featured on the '200th Episode: Land to Sea' on season 16 of the show. Try the Crab Cannelloni with crab with Alaska bay shrimp or the homemade sausage Bangers and Mash. Grab a beer while you are there cuz they are cheap!

515 Jefferson St SE

OLYMPIA, WA 98501

Phone: 360-943-3650

17- CROCKETT'S PUBLIC HOUSE

Crocketts Public House - Puyallup, WA

Featured in season 16 with the episode 'Decadent Dishes', make sure you stop if you're in Puyallup. Try the fried crispy onions layered on Mom's Sloppy Joe or the Fire Grilled Artichokes and Public House Meatballs.

118 E. Stewart Ave.

PUYALLUP, WA 98372

Phone: 253-466-3075

18- BRUNO'S EUROPEAN RESTAURANT

Brunos European Restaurant - Tacoma, WA

New location but the same great food as when they were featured in the episode 'Eurocentric' on season 16. If you love Polish and german food, this is your place! Make sure to try the Hangover Soup.

New Location at 10902 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Old location- 10716 A St S

TACOMA, WA 98444

Phone: 253-719-7181

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Crown Bar - Tacoma, WA

This Tacoma spot was featured on season 16 in episode 'Hittin the Grill'. This location was based on a bar in Ireland and features a Roasted Beet Salad and Moroccan Beef Kabob.

2705 6th Ave

TACOMA, WA 98406

Phone: 253-272-4177

20- DIRTY OSCAR'S ANNEX

Dirty Oscars Annex - Tacoma, WA

Established in 2010 and featured on the show on season 17 with the episode 'Tacos and Tots'. Popular food in this pub is the Tasso Tacos and the Handmade Parmesan "Tater" Tots. They also carry genuine moonshine if you are interested.

2309 6th Ave

TACOMA, WA 98403

Phone: 253-572-0588

21- WOOD SHOP BBQ

Wood Shop BBQ - Seattle, WA

Featured in the episode 'BBQ Bites and Southern Flavor' on season 28, come here for some of the best BBQ in the state. True Kansas-style BBQ in Seattle where the meat falls off the bone.

2513 S Jackson St

SEATTLE, WA 98144

Phone: 206-485-7381

22- PIZZERIA CREDO

Pizzeria Credo - Seattle, WA

Featured on season 28 in the episode 'Playin' Chicken'. Neapolitan pizzas are their specialty. They do it the right way with tomatoes and flour imported from Italy and homemade mozzarella cheese.

4520 California Ave SW

SEATTLE, WA 98116

Phone: 206-402-3784

23- THE RED DOOR

The Red Door - Seattle, WA

Permanently Closed in 2020

3401 Evanston Ave N

SEATTLE, WA 98103

Phone: 206-547-7521

24- SISTERS AND BROTHERS BAR

Sisters and Brothers Bar - Seattle, WA

New location but has the same great food and owners. This bar was featured in the season 28 episode 'Fusion of Flavors'. Now on Elliott Ave, they feature their famous Nashville Hot Chicken. The food here is known to have some heat, so order the mild if you can't hang.

New location at 544 Elliott Ave W #3910, Seattle, WA 98119

Phone: 206-762-3767

25- PIROSHKI ON 3RD

Piroshki on 3rd - Seattle, WA

This spot was featured in season 28 in the episode 'Tasty Traditions' and specializes in Russian cuisine. If you loved Russian baked goods, this is your best bet in Washington State. Try the Piroshkies, the cakes, or the homemade soups.

710 3rd Ave

SEATTLE, WA 98104

Phone: 206-322-2820

26- BOK-A-BOK

Bok-a-Bok - Seattle, WA

This chicken hotspot was first featured in season 28 with the episode 'Far East Flavorfest'. The home of air-dried chicken, hand-battered, dipped, and finalized with their double-fried finish. Their mami BBQ Chicken or Yuzu Green Chili Chicken sandwiches are very popular. There are now 4 different locations to get this amazing chicken.

1521 SW 98th St, Ste D

SEATTLE, WA 98106

Phone: 206-693-2493

27- RUINS

Ruins - Spokane, WA

This spot was featured in season 29 in the episode 'From Pork to Pasta'. The best description for the food here is eclectic. Lunch or late at night, anytime is great to stop and eat here in Spokane Washington.

New location at 225 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA 99201

Phone: 509-443-5606

28- NORDIC SMOKE BBQ Food Truck

Nordic Smoke BBQ - Spokane, WA

You are going to feel like you are lost on the way to this spot featured in the season 29 episode 'Sandwiches, Southern and South of the Border'. BBQ from a truck that will blow your mind. DO NOT leave until you try their Roadsmoked mac and cheese, slow smoked butter injected brisket, pulled pork sandwiches, or the Banana Pudding.

14908 South Keeney Road

SPOKANE, WA 99224

Phone: 509-251-2901

29- PORTER'S REAL BARBECUE

Porters Real Barbecue - Kennewick, WA

With 3 different BBQ places on the list, this is my personal favorite. Featured on season 29 in the episode 'Southern to South American', there are now 4 locations to try "Porter's". Everything on the menu is prepared the night before at the main location and then driven to each location. That ensures the same great taste no matter which location you visit. They even have a new location in Spokane.

1022 N Columbia Center Blvd

KENNEWICK, WA 99336

Phone: 509-942-9590

30- FROST ME SWEET BAKERY & BISTRO

Frost Me Sweet Bakery & Bistro - Richland, WA

This bakery was featured in season 29 in the episode 'Not Your Everyday Eats'. If you love cupcakes, this is your place with tons of custom cupcake options. Everything is made from scratch and fresh daily. Cupcakes are not the only thing on the menu, try the Bistro Panini Sandwiches and the Burgers with Truffle Fries.

710 The Pkwy

RICHLAND, WA 99352

Phone: 509-420-4704

31- ETHOS BAKERY AND CAFE

Ethos Bakery and Cafe - Richland, WA

Tri-Cities Washington has some amazing bakeries, with 3 different spots on the menu. Ethos was featured in season 29 in the episode 'Burger and Breakfast'. Gourmet coffee, freshly baked pastries, and a great atmosphere are just a few of the things you'll find here. Try the shrimp and grits, the cappuccino, their homemade chips, the maple pecan donuts, the fire-cooked pizza, the Earl Grey Lemon Lavender scone, or the Prime Rib Sandwich.

2150 Keene Rd

RICHLAND, WA 99352

Phone: 509-942-8417

32- BARLEY'S BREWHUB

Barleys BrewHub - Kennewick, WA

Permanently Closed in 2021

3320 W Kennewick Ave

KENNEWICK, WA 99336

Phone: 509-221-1534

33- VINNY'S BAKERY AND CAFE

Vinnys Bakery and Cafe - Pasco, WA

This spot was featured in season 29 in the episode 'Sandwich Showcase'. the 3rd Tri-Cities bakery on the list, but not 3rd in quality. So many fresh baked goods are made daily it will blow your mind. They also make some amazing custom cakes.

1107 W Lewis St

PASCO, WA 99301

Phone: 509-412-1489

34- THE FOLDED PIZZA PIE

The Folded Pizza Pie - Richland, WA

Permanently Closed in 2022

421 Wellsian Way

RICHLAND, WA 99352

Phone: 509-946-9460

35- GINGERBREAD FACTORY

Gingerbread Factory - Leavenworth, WA

Featured in the episode 'TBA' in season 34 of the show, this spot specializes in Gingerbread obviously. Try the Scones (like the Marion Berry Scone), Breakfast Pastries, huge Cinnamon Rolls, Ginger Snap Cookies, Ice Cream, Espresso Soft Ice Cookies, Tiramisu, or the 4-Layer Cake. If Santa had a bakery, it would be like this.

829 Front St

LEAVENWORTH, WA 98826

Phone: 509-548-6592

36- NORTHWEST SAUSAGE AND DELI

Northwest Sausage & Deli - Centralia, WA

The season 34 star from episode 'Domestic & Abroad', is the best deli in Centralia or maybe the entire state. Established in 1983, lunch or dinner is a great time to stop. Try the BBQ Pork and order a unique beer on tap.

5945 Prather Rd SW

CENTRALIA, WA 98531

Phone: 360-736-7760

37- MACKINAW'S

Mackinaws - Chehalis, WA

This unique spot was featured in season 34 in the episode 'Regional Flavors'. One of the best farm-to-table restaurants in the country. Mackinaws works with local farmers to create amazing local traditional American-style cuisine. Try the Cajun Shrimp appetizer, the Pork Belly Ramen, the Parmesan Crusted Fish, or the Fillet Mignon.

545 N Market Blvd #1

CHEHALIS, WA 98532

Phone: 360-740-8000

38- ONCE UPON A THYME

Once Upon A Thyme - Chehalis, WA

One of the last featured on the list in season 34 in the episode 'Meat and Heat'. If sandwiches are your thing, you have to visit this spot. Established in 2008, they make everything fresh from scratch every day. Try the Ham and Fig Sandwich, the Bountiful Beef Sandwich, the Tuna Melt, the stacked Reuben, the Curry Chicken, or desserts like their Raspberry Almond Tart or the Carrot Cake.

1090 NW State Ave

CHEHALIS, WA 98532

Phone: 360-740-8944

39- 59ER DINER

59er Diner - Leavenworth, WA

The last restaurant featured on the list in season 34 in the episode 'Classic and Comfort'. 'Classic and Comfort' is a great way to describe 59er Diner. It is a one-of-a-kind 50's style diner with fresh, local, and organic ingredients. The "Two Napkin Burger" is their favorite. Also try the Fish Burgers, the French Dip Sandwiches, the Crinkled Fries and Onion Rings, the BLT Sandwich, or the Breakfast Stacker.

15361 US-2

LEAVENWORTH, WA 98826

Phone: 509-763-2267

How Many Washington Restaurants on the List are Closed for Good?

Out of the 39 featured in the history of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, there are 6 that have closed down. Most closed between 2019 and 2020, obviously impacted by the pandemic. Make sure to stop and visit these amazing spots when you travel over Washington State because it would be a shame to lose anymore.