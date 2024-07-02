WA, OR Drivers: How You Can Score 40 Cents Off Gas Discount Today

To get this huge gas discount, you have to act today!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Discounted Gas Per Gallon Offered Today in Washington, Oregon, & California

Who wants to fill up their gas tanks for the holiday weekend at a 40-cent per gallon discount? Circle K is gearing up to make this year's Independence Day celebrations a little lighter on the wallet with a special promotion on fuel and car washes, but you have to move fast to take advantage. This afternoon (Tuesday, July 2, 2024) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Circle K is offering a huge holiday discount of 40 cents per gallon on gasoline at select locations across California, Oregon, and Washington, including stations in Yakima and the Tri-Cities. Yes, ONLY FROM 4 TO 7 P.M. TONIGHT!!!

This crazy promotion is part of Circle K's widespread "Fuel Day Pop-Ups," including 230 participating locations trying to give drivers a head start on their holiday travels. The discounted fuel rates will apply to all customers during the specified hours as long as you buy gasoline.

Besides the immediate savings on gas, Circle K is also handing out fuel discount cards to lucky customers. These cards will grant a future discount of 20 cents per gallon in California and 10 cents per gallon in Oregon and Washington on subsequent fill-ups until December 31. This offer extends Circle K's commitment to providing ongoing value all year long for their customers.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The price of their car wash services will also be marked down by 50% for the entire day. This discount applies to all car wash packages, making it a perfect opportunity to make sure your vehicle looks its best during the 4th of July holiday.

To locate a participating Circle K station near you, look at the company's convenient store locator tool on their website. Throughout the hot summer season, Circle K customers can enjoy any size Polar Pop or Froster up to 44 oz. for just 79 cents, to keep you cool while you are stuck on the highway.

The one caution is with the limited amount of time for the fuel discount from 4 to 7 p.m. tonight, be ready to fight large crowds and long lines. Guaranteed people will start lining up hours before if they haven't started already. Be patient, go get your cheap gas, and may God bless America. Happy 4th of July! Find the nearest Circle K gas station near you on their store locator app by clicking here.