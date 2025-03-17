WA, OR, & CA Emergency Recall: Chowder Could Kill You If Eaten

You better make sure you don't have any of this chowder lying around, because it could be fatal if you eat it!

Washington State Smokehouse Recalls Chowders Because of Botulism Risk

Seabear Smokehouse, which is based in Anacortes, Washington, has issued a voluntary recall of its Smoked Salmon Chowder and Alehouse Clam Chowder because of a packaging defect that could lead to botulism, a potentially fatal illness.

The recall affects chowder sold between October 1, 2024, and March 14, 2025, to retail stores in Alaska, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, and direct home deliveries nationwide via Seabear’s website. The botulism risk comes from a mechanical malfunction in the equipment used to seal the chowder pouches which caused incomplete seals, leading to leaks. The full list of affected products are posted at the bottom of this article if you think you might have purchased some.

That leaky packaging creates low-oxygen conditions inside the pouches and stimulates the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria. This bacteria makes a potent toxin that is colorless, odorless, and tasteless, which makes it very difficult to detect in food from either sight or smell. Testing is required to tell if food is contaminated with the bacteria.

Clostridium botulinum toxin can cause botulism, a rare but serious illness that can be caused by eating the recalled product. Symptoms of botulism typically appear between 18 to 36 hours after eating contaminated food, though it can begin as soon as 6 hours or as long as 10 days later. Early symptoms are double or blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. As symptoms progress, it can cause paralysis of muscles for breathing and can be fatal without immediate treatment. If you experience any of these symptoms after eating the recalled chowder, contact your doctor immediately or go to urgent care.

Both consumers and retailers are told not to use, sell, serve, or distribute the listed products. If you have purchased any of the chowder on the recall list, make sure you dispose of it immediately and throw it in the garbage. Once again, if you have eaten any of the recalled products and are experiencing symptoms, seek medical attention immediately. Botulism is a serious medical emergency, and treatment is essential for a full recovery. Affected products are:

Seabear Smoked Salmon Chowder (12oz)

Brand: Seabear Smokehouse

UPC: 0 34507 07001 3

Lot Codes (on back of pouch) and corresponding "Enjoy by" dates:

64242902 SALCH – 10/2028

64242912 SALCH – 10/2028

64242972 SALCH – 10/2028

64242982 SALCH – 10/2028

64243042 SALCH – 10/2028

64243052 SALCH – 10/2028

64243121 SALCH – 11/2028

64243131 SALCH – 11/2028

64243191 SALCH – 11/2028

64243201 SALCH – 11/2028

64243651 SALCH – 12/2028

64250031 SALCH – 1/2029

64250291 SALCH – 1/2029

64250301 SALCH – 1/2029

Alehouse Clam Chowder (12oz) Brand: Seabear Smokehouse

UPC: 0 34507 07021 1

Lot Codes (on back of pouch) and corresponding "Enjoy by" dates:

64241641 ALECH – 6/2028

64241643 ALECH – 6/2028

64241661 ALECH – 6/2028

64243251 ALECH – 11/2028

64243261 ALECH – 11/2028

64250222 ALECH – 1/2029

64250241 ALECH – 1/2029