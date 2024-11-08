WA Northern Cascades: Up to 30 Inches of Snow by Wednesday

Winter is about to hit the north Cascade Mountains hard starting this Sunday.

Heavy Snowfall Forecast for Northern Cascades Starting This Weekend

The Northern Cascades of Washington State are expected to receive significant snowfall this weekend through midweek, with total accumulations reaching up to 30 inches in some areas. From Sunday, October 10 through Wednesday, October 13, heavy snow, icy conditions, and gusty winds will make for dangerous travel in the region, especially in mountain passes and backcountry areas.

Sunday, October 10, the extended winter weather event starts with snow expected to begin developing by the afternoon and accumulating 1 to 3 inches possible by the end of the day. Temperatures will remain cold, with only a high of 26°F, but the snow will intensify overnight. By Monday morning, 8 to 12 inches of snow could accumulate in the area, with overnight lows around 19°F and light winds. There could be visibility issues as the snow intensifies in the evening.

On Monday, October 11, snow will continue throughout the day, adding another 3 to 5 inches of accumulation. Highs will remain near 23°F, with temperatures dropping to 17°F overnight. Snow is expected to continue overnight as well, with another 5 to 8 inches possible by early Tuesday morning. Winds will remain light, but travel conditions will be difficult with snow-covered roads expected across the region.

On Tuesday, October 12, the storm continues, with another 3 to 5 inches of snow possible during the day. In the evening, snow accumulation could increase to another 8 to 12 inches, pushing totals for the storm into the 20 to 30-inch range at higher elevations. The snow will be accompanied by southeast winds gusting to 8 mph, which could lead to some drifting snow.

The snow will continue into Wednesday, October 13, although the storm will begin to weaken, with an additional 5 to 8 inches of snow possible. Highs will hover around 23°F, with lows near 17°F overnight. Winds will remain light, but icy conditions will continue throughout the day and night, making travel difficult.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is urging travelers to prepare for winter conditions, especially in higher elevations, where snow and ice could make travel very hazardous. Remember that road closures are possible, and snow chains will be necessary on many mountain passes. Visitors to the region should monitor weather updates closely as the storm progresses before they head out.

