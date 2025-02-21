WA Man Arrested for DUI Two Nights In-A-Row: Same Car & Location

So how was the same man arrested for DUI in nearly 24 hours at the exact same location and in the same car?

Man Arrested Two Nights In-A-Row for DUI: Same Intersection, Same Car

A Thurston County man was arrested twice in two consecutive nights for driving under the influence (DUI) at the exact same intersection, driving the same car, and even crashing at almost the same time. The bizarre series of events happened in Thurston County near Olympia when deputies were called to a familiar scene on February 16 and 17.

The first incident happened February 16 at 9:47 PM, when deputies were sent to a reported collision at an intersection in Olympia. A caller had witnessed a man crash into a parked car and said he appeared visibly intoxicated. When deputies arrived, they tested the sobriety of the driver and he was arrested for DUI after blowing a breath alcohol level of 0.31, nearly four times the legal limit of 0.08. He was booked into jail and then released the following day.

The very next night at exactly the same time, 9:47 PM on February 17, the same deputies were called to the same intersection. The man from the previous night had crashed the same vehicle, this time into a yard and hitting a tree stump. The witness who reported the crash said that the driver appeared drunk, again. Deputies tested his sobriety and the man this time registered a breath alcohol level of 0.30 and arrested again for DUI.

Sheriff Sanders with the Thurston Sheriff's Department called it "one of the more bizarre cases I’ve seen." The man did have much higher bail the second time of $50,000. Sheriff Sanders clarified that in both arrests, the car was towed from the scene as required by law. DUI arrests in Washington state also come with only an automatic 12-hour vehicle impound.