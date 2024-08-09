WA I-5 Week of Chaos: Loose Lumber, Runaway Semi, and a Car Fire

This week, Interstate 5 was a hotbed of accidents and traffic jams, leading to significant disruptions and emergency responses.

I-5 in Turmoil: A Week of Crashes and Traffic Disruptions

This week, Interstate 5 (I-5) has experienced a series of high-impact incidents, leading to significant traffic disruptions and emergency responses. The crazy week on I-5 began with a major semi-involved accident and continued with multiple collisions keeping drivers and first responders on high alert.

The action on I-5 started early this week with a serious accident on August 6th. A semi-truck, which experienced mechanical issues, lost control and jackknifed across the left lanes of southbound I-5 near 70th Avenue East. The crash blocked three left lanes and caused significant delays. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, the closure was expected to be extended, affecting traffic flow for several hours. The incident involved two cars and the semi, but fortunately, only minor injuries were reported even though the front corner of one car involved was pushed under the semi. As crews worked to clear the wreckage, drivers faced considerable congestion approaching the Fife curve.

The disruptions continued today (August 9) with two more major incidents. Early this morning, a car collided with a barrier on northbound I-5 near the Tacoma Dome. Commuters could see the black smoke rising in the sunrise for miles. The collision blocked multiple lanes, and the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency services arrived. The driver, who was the sole occupant, managed to escape the vehicle before it was completely consumed by fire. Troopers and Tacoma Fire personnel responded promptly, but the accident further compounded traffic issues in the area.

Then later, another significant accident occurred on southbound I-5 just north of Exit 105 involving a driver under the influence. A flatbed truck hauling lumber veered off the road and struck a tree, sending the lumber into the bushes. The driver was arrested for DUI and sustained minor injuries. Luckily no one was injured by the flying lumber. The crash caused traffic delays and highlighted ongoing possible dangers on Washington's highways.

