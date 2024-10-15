WA I-5 Traffic Alert: Expansion Joint Issues Caused Lane Closures

A bunch of people on I-5 stuck in traffic learned exactly what an expansion joint was after it was the reason for long traffic backups.

X @wspd7pio X @wspd7pio loading...

Traffic Alert: Expansion Joint Issues Caused Delays on I-5

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) urged drivers to seek alternate routes following a loose expansion joint on northbound Interstate 5 at milepost 209, near the Stilly River. Trooper Kelsey Harding, the District 7 Public Information Officer for the Washington State Patrol, reported that the joint was sticking out from the roadway, causing significant backups and limiting traffic to one open lane.

“Traffic alert. An expansion joint at the Stilly River on northbound Interstate 5 (MP 209) has come loose and is sticking up in the roadway. Backups are already long. Only one lane open. DOT is on the way to fix the expansion joint,” Trooper Harding tweeted at 7:21 PM yesterday October 14, 2024.

As the situation developed, Harding provided updates to the public. Initially, she confirmed that lanes 1 and 3 were open but warned that further closures might occur as repair crews arrived. By later that morning, the lane situation had reverted to one lane, with crews actively working on repairs. They estimated the time for full reopening at 2-3 hours, pending any unforeseen complications. It wasn't until 6 hours later that the roadway fix was complete.

Expansion joints play a crucial role in allowing bridges and roadways to expand and contract with temperature changes and to flex under heavy vehicle loads. They are designed to minimize cracking and reduce wear on road surfaces. However, these joints can be vulnerable to damage, especially from vehicular impact, and maintenance challenges often arise due to their critical but sometimes overlooked function.

Fortunately, despite a few vehicles striking the expansion joint before law enforcement arrived, no injuries were reported. This incident shows the importance of expansion joints, and maintaining them for roadway integrity and safety, especially on highways.