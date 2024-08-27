[WA I-5 Delays] Pedestrian Fatal & Semi Crash Hit Traffic Hard

Two separate accidents disrupted traffic on Washington's I-5 overnight.

Overnight Accidents on I-5 Impact Traffic

Late last night, a tragic pedestrian accident occurred on southbound I-5 just north of the JBLM Main Gate. According to Trooper John Dattilo of the Washington State Patrol, emergency responders from both the Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma district were quickly dispatched to the scene. The accident was reported around 11:46 PM and resulted in the death of the pedestrian involved. Initial reports indicate that the pedestrian was in the left lane when the accident occurred.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene was cooperating fully with the investigation and was found to be not impaired. Both the driver and the passenger in the vehicle were uninjured. Following the incident, the right lane of southbound I-5 remained open to traffic while all other lanes were blocked, causing significant delays.

Hours Later Another I-5 Accident Affected Traffic Around Seattle

As the situation on I-5 was being addressed, another accident unfolded earlier this morning. Trooper Rick Johnson reported a semi-truck collision with a barrier near James Street on southbound I-5. The crash, which occurred a few hours before the morning report at approximately 6:28 AM, involved a semi-truck and did not result in injuries to the driver. Despite the lack of personal injuries, the accident did have an impact on traffic. As cleanup operations were underway, traffic was routed past the scene.