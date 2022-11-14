New WA State Pro Football Team Drafting First Players This Week

You may have forgotten that Washington State has a brand new Pro Football team again, and they are drafting their first players this week!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

What is Washington State's New Professional Football Team?

You may have already forgotten about the XFL, but it is back in Seattle finally in 2023. After a change in ownership, the Seattle Dragons are now called the Seattle Sea Dragons. (I know, why even change it?) Either way, fans are excited because the new team picks its first players in the XFL draft starting this week.

Canva-Getty Images Canva-Getty Images loading...

When is the XFL Draft for the 2023 Season?

The draft is scheduled to start this Tuesday, November 15th at 11 am pacific, 2 pm eastern. The pick order has already been decided and teams will pick in the "snake style" format. The XFL explains on their website saying "Teams will take turns drafting players, with the pick order reversing each round. The team with the first pick in a draft round will then have the ninth and tenth picks."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What is the Seattle Sea Dragons Picking Order in the 2023 Draft?

The Seattle Sea Dragons have been selected to choose 6th of the 8 teams in the draft. That means they will pick 6th and then again at the 11th spot every 2 rounds of 16 picks. The first day has 11 rounds of picks for each of 4 skill groups.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The groups are Offensive Skill positions (WR, RB, TE, FB), Defensive Backs (CB, Safety, Nickel), Defensive Front Seven (ILB, Edge, DE, DT), and Offensive Line (LT, LG, C, RG, RT).

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What Positions are Chosen on Day 2 of the XFL Draft?

Day 2 of the draft will open on Thursday, November 17th with 3 rounds for specialist positions like kickers. Then teams will have 11 more rounds of open drafting for all positions. The specialist positions include the kicker, punter, and holder.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Will there be a Supplemental XFL Draft Later?

Yes, there will be a draft held at a later date for players that are currently under contract with another professional team. The XFL explains saying "a supplemental draft will be held in early 2023 for players currently under contract with another sports league. Undrafted players from the November draft will remain in the supplemental draft pool, and may be added to a team roster at a later date."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Where Can I Watch the XFL Draft for the 2023 Season?

You can watch the draft starting this Tuesday morning at 11 am pacific on the XFL website. The drafts starts with a "live-streamed Quarterback Selection Show, hosted by VsIN and ESPN talent, Stormy Buonantony" where the new XFL Head Coaches will officially announce their team’s pick for a quarterback. Go Sea Dragons!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...