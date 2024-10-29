WA Flood Watch Canceled: Post Falls Dam Incident Under Control

If you had heard there was a flood watch for the Post Falls Dam, it has been canceled.

loading...

Flood Watch Canceled: Post Falls Dam Incident Under Control

Around 12 noon today, the National Weather Service canceled the flash flood watch that was initially issued for Spokane and Post Falls due to concerns over the Post Falls Dam.

This morning, the flash flood watch was issued following an incident involving a monitoring crane at the dam’s north channel, which caused some damage. Avista, the utility company responsible for the dam, clarified that while the crane malfunction occurred, it did not result in significant damage to the dam structure or affect power generation at the facility.

They also said that the dam is not at risk of failure and only sustained cosmetic damages, however, an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident and to implement possible safety measures.

The Post Falls Police Department responded to the scene of the accident, where an equipment operator was injured. Medics were called, and the operator received assistance from workers on-site. Fortunately, authorities confirmed that local residents are not in danger from flooding or any other risk associated with the dam after an initial alarm.

The National Weather Service issued the initial alert as a precaution, highlighting that potential dam failure could lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas.