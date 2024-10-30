WA Driver Films I-405 Near Miss as Traffic Fatalities Surge

A Washington driver captured a chilling near-miss on the northbound lanes of I-405 this morning, just as many commuters were making their way to work on the eve of Halloween.

Near Miss on I-405 Highlights Traffic Safety Concerns as Fatalities Surge

The close call happened near the Lake Washington Boulevard exit at approximately 6:18 AM and was captured by cam. The driver shared their experience on social media, expressing the shock and fear that accompanied the moment. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) was promptly notified of the incident.

This unsettling incident comes against the backdrop of alarming statistics regarding traffic safety in Washington State. The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) reported that 2023 marked the highest number of traffic fatalities in the state in 33 years, with a staggering 810 deaths. That is an increase of 10% from the previous year. The rise in fatalities has been blamed on a combination of factors, with the “fatal four” culprits identified as impairment, distraction, speeding, and the failure to wear seat belts.

2023 Washington State Wrong Way Fatality Crash Data

In 2023, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission reported that out of 28 wrong-way traffic deaths, a significant number were linked to impaired or distracted driving, highlighting the critical need for increased awareness and safety measures. Also, the data revealed that 24 or 86% of fatalities involved impaired drivers, while a staggering 21 of those killed were male.